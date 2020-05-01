FARLEY, Iowa -- A special truck cruise aimed at boosting morale in local communities will be held Saturday, May 2.
The cruise will leave from 300 Raceway in Farley at 1 p.m. Saturday, with lineup at 12:30 p.m.
The route is about 110 miles. All semis, without trailers, are welcome to join.
The ride aims to boost morale and honor all "essential" workers risking their health as they labor.
The route is:
- 1 p.m., Farley
- 1:20 p.m., Worthington
- 1:30 p.m., Dyersville
- 1:45 p.m., New Vienna
- 1:55 p.m., Luxemburg
- 2:15 p.m., Colesburg
- 2:25 to 2:40 p.m. Petersburg
- 3 p.m., Earlville
- 3:25 p.m., Greeley
- 3:40 p.m., Edgewood
- 4:10 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester
- 4:55 p.m., Delhi
- 5:20 p.m., Hopkinton
- 5:40 p.m., Monticello
- 6:00 p.m. Cascade