Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Both Clayton and Jones counties in Iowa had their COVID-19-related death tolls increase by three from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Clayton County now has had 42 such deaths and Jones County, 47. No other deaths were recorded among local counties during that time frame.
- An additional 40 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed during that time. The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell slightly to 9.4% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Another 13 cases were reported for Delaware County, which saw its 14-day rate climb to 8.4%. Eight cases were recorded for Clayton County, which had a rate of 13.7% for the second consecutive day. Seven cases were reported in Jackson County, and its rate remained at 10%. Six new cases were counted for Jones County, which had a 14-day rate of 12.2%, down 2 percentage points from 24 hours earlier.
- The state public health department on Tuesday released county-level hospitalization data as of Monday afternoon. At that time, Dubuque County had 18 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, an increase of one from a day earlier; Jackson County had five, an increase of one; Clayton County had four, a decrease of one; Delaware County had two, an increase of one; and Jones County had two, also an increase of one.
- On Tuesday night, the state still was reporting six outbreaks at local long-term-care centers. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 44, an increase of two from 24 hours earlier; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — 14, an increase of four; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 1,379 cases from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, pushing the total to 277,256. The state reported 67 additional COVID-19-related deaths, as the total climbed to 3,812.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, while Lafayette County reported seven new cases. Meanwhile, the state website was providing more updated case counts than those given by Crawford and Iowa counties on Tuesday. The state site reported 13 new cases in Iowa County and one in Crawford County.
- Meanwhile, Lafayette County on Tuesday reported 21 fewer people with COVID-19 had recovered than it reported on Monday. No explanation was provided for that fluctuation.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,384 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 474,537. There were 72 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,783.
- In Illinois, the state website is providing more updated figures for Jo Daviess County than the county. The state reported five new cases Tuesday.
- Statewide, there were 5,644 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 106 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 948,006 cases and 16,179 deaths.