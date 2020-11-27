PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Public Library announced it is altering its services due to the climbing number of COVID-19 cases in Grant County.
The library will switch to curbside pickup and public computer access only starting on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Curbside pickup and computer access will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The announcement states that the library’s board will discuss the temporary service level at its Dec. 2 meeting.