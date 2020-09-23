Organizers of a decadeslong free Thanksgiving dinner have canceled this year’s event.
The traditional dinner, which began when the late Donna Ginter started the event in 1962, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a social media post.
Last year, organizers cooked 85 turkeys and served or delivered more than 2,500 meals.
The event typically uses more than 400 volunteers.
Organizers will continue to accept donations for a free Thanksgiving dinner to be held in 2021.
Donations may be sent to Free Thanksgiving Dinner, P.O. Box 512, Dubuque, IA 52001.