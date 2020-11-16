Dubuque County reported one more COVID-19 related death and 52 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, boosting the county’s total to 7,857.
Today's update follows 12 consecutive days in which the 11 a.m. update showed the Dubuque County with 100 or more new cases.
The Dubuque County death toll moved to 79.
Delaware County reported an increase of 14 confirmed cases, pushing the county’s total to 1,204. The county’s related toll remained at 18.
Jones County reported 26 additional cases, for a total of 1,845. The county’s death toll remained at eight. Iowa Department of Corrections data continues to show a massive outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, involving 725 active inmate cases and 28 active staff cases as of Sunday.
Jackson County reported seven additional cases, for a total of 1,215. The county’s death toll remained five.
Clayton County reported six additional cases, for a total of 840, with the related death toll remaining at four.
The state is tracking outbreaks at 10 local long-term-care centers, including five at Dubuque County facilities, the second-most of any county statewide behind Scott County.
As of 11 a.m. today, there were no changes in the 24-hour period in the counts at:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 76 cases and 18 recovered
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque -- 21 cases and 18 recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 11 cases and five recovered
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- six cases and two recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases and 64 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases and two recovered
- Anamosa Care Center -- 38 cases and none recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- six cases and none recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- five cases with one recovered
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,350 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 187,035.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by six to 1,991.