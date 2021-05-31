Two additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. The county’s total increased to 13,448.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, so the county’s total remained at 209, the sixth-highest in the state.
Clayton County added one more case in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 1,706. Jackson County also added one, so it's total rose to 2,245.
There were no additional cases reported in Jones or Delaware counties, where the county totals remained 3008 and 2,108, respectively.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 371,407 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 30 during the 24-hour span.
There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, so the death toll remained 6,055.