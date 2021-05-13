The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. One was in Delaware County, raising the county’s death toll rose to 41, while the other was in Crawford County, where the death toll moved to 18.
- Five additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Wednesday, 126,317 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 51.9% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. It stated that, as of Tuesday, five residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, three more than on Monday. Two such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, an increase of one. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, the same as reported Monday. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized, also the same as reported Monday. No such residents in Jackson County were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Monday, May 17. Today’s clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. See the full list of clinics at
- .
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.7%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 1.9%; Jackson County, 2.8%; and Jones County, 3.9%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 377 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 368,567. The state reported five additional related deaths, raising the total to 5,994.
- As of Wednesday, 1,229,761 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 49.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at Broske Center in Platteville. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to pre-register at
- or call 1-844-684-1064.
- A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Cobb (Wis.) EMS, 404 Motel St. No appointment is required.
- Wisconsin reported 558 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 604,378. The state’s death toll rose by 18, for a total of 6,935.
- As of Wednesday, 2,329,097 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 49.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
In Illinois, a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2s6hhynh.
- There were 1,795 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,359,748. The state reported 24 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 22,285.
- Illinois also reported that 4,420,751 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday — 51.9% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.