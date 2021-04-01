Thirty-seven additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 12,757.
The county's death toll remained at 201, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
11 new cases were reported in Delaware County during the 24-hour span, raising the county's total to 1,958.
Four new cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,151.
The state reported no new cases in Clayton and Jones counties. Their respective totals remained at 1,627 and 2,897.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 809 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 351,650.
There were eight additional related deaths reported during the 24-hour span, increasing the statewide total to 5,751.