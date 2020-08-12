Twenty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,714.
No new related deaths were reported in Dubuque County. That total stands at 31.
There were 157 new tests reported in that 24-hour period for a total of 21,071, which equates to a positivity rate of 14% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate is 8.1%.
Delaware County reported five new cases, raising its total to 120. Clayton County reported three additional cases in that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 107. Jackson County added two additional cases for a total of 158. Jones County remained unchanged at 133.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 499 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 49,702. There were 12 additional related deaths reported statewide. Iowa’s death toll stands at 949.