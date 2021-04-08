Thirty-one additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total climbed to 12,956.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
The state reported 11 new cases in Clayton County, raising the county's total to 1,652.
Eight new cases were reported in Delaware County. The county's total rose to 1,994.
The state reported one new case each in Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 2,166 and 2,916.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 662 additional COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state's total to 355,327.
There were seven additional related deaths reported, increasing the statewide total to 5,843.