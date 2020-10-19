SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 523 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today for a total of 107,580.

The related death toll rose by eight in Iowa to 1,536.

In Wisconsin, there were 3,777 new cases reported today, pushing the total to 173,891.

There were 12 additional related deaths reported today, so the state count moved to 1,600.

In Illinois, 3,113 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, along with 22 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 347,161 cases and 9,236 deaths.

