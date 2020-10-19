In Iowa, there were 523 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today for a total of 107,580.
The related death toll rose by eight in Iowa to 1,536.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,777 new cases reported today, pushing the total to 173,891.
There were 12 additional related deaths reported today, so the state count moved to 1,600.
In Illinois, 3,113 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, along with 22 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 347,161 cases and 9,236 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)