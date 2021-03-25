More than 18,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 18,530 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 590 from Wednesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 29,103 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 282.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,024 who have received at least one dose (increase of 12 from Wednesday); 2,958 fully vaccinated (increase of 74)
- Delaware County residents: 4,430 who have received at least one dose (increase of 113); 2,417 fully vaccinated (increase of 22)
- Jackson County residents: 5,277 who have received at least one dose (increase of 150); 3,242 fully vaccinated (increase of 207)
- Jones County residents: 5,337 who have received at least one dose (increase of 218); 3,166 fully vaccinated (increase of 135)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 524,948 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 864,773 had received at least one dose so far.