Sixteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total number of cases stood at 1,192 as of 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County’s number of completed tests rose 182, to 17,319, as of 11 a.m., for an 8.8% positivity rate.
Jones County reported six additional cases during the 24-hour period, for a total of 95.
Clayton and Delaware counties each reported three additional cases for a total of 58 and 66, respectively. Jackson County reported an increase of two cases for a total of 94.
None of the counties in the TH coverage area reported any new deaths. Dubuque County's total remains at 23.
Statewide, Iowa reported 268 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 38,917.
There have been 419,271 tests completed, an increase of 3,338 over one day prior.
The statewide death toll remained unchanged in the 24-hour span, at 793.