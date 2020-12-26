Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- There were no newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday.
- An additional 42 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during that time span. Its 14-day positivity rate rose slightly to 9.8% as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- Clayton County recorded nine new cases during that time, and its 14-day rate increased to 14.1%.
- Jones County had eight more cases, and its positivity rate rose to 14.1%.
- Jackson County has seven new confirmed cases, and its positivity rate increased slightly to 12.3%.
- Delaware County had three more cases, and its rate stood at 8%, down again from one day earlier.
- The state public health department did not release updated county-level hospitalization data again on Friday. As of Monday afternoon, Dubuque County had 22 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County, four; Jackson County, three; Clayton County, three; and Delaware County, two.
- On Friday night, the state still was reporting six local long-term-care facility outbreaks. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities were the same as 24 hours earlier for the second consecutive day. They were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 38; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — eight; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,173 from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, increasing to 274,013. Iowa’s death toll increased by five to 3,744.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford and Grant counties provided COVID-19 updates on Christmas. Grant County had 12 new cases, while Crawford County had two. The latest figures for Iowa and Lafayette counties came via the state COVID-19 website, which reported five new cases in each. The state does not release data for the number of people who have had COVID-19 who recovered, so those counts have not been updated for those two counties.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,506 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 467,899. There were five additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,679.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update on Christmas, but the state website reported two new cases for the county. The latest number of people who have recovered is unknown.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 5,742 new confirmed cases Friday, along with 156 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 930,849 cases and 15,799 deaths.