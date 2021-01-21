Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added three more COVID-19-related deaths between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 153. Iowa County, Wis., also added an additional death Wednesday.
- Dubuque County added 33 COVID-19 positive cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell from 10% to 7%.
- Jackson County reported 11 more cases, and its rate fell from 13% to 9%. Delaware County reported eight more cases and its positivity rate fell from 12% to 10%. Jones County reported seven additional cases and the positivity rate dropped to 7% from 9%. Clayton County added one case, and its rate fell from 11% to 5%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health again did not release updated county-level hospitalization data on Wednesday. The most recent figures, from Sunday afternoon, showed: Dubuque County had 13 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones, Jackson, Clayton and Delaware counties each had two.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque was back on the state’s outbreak list with eight cases. Two other area long-term-care facilities also remain on the list: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has 59 cases, an increase of four from 24 hours earlier; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque also has 59, an increase of three.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,239 for a total of 307,939. The state’s related death toll rose by 62 to 4,394.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 20 additional cases. Lafayette County reported six new cases. Iowa County had six more cases. Crawford County added three cases.
Crawford County Public Health officials announced there will be community COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting next week for anyone in priority populations including those that are age 65 or older. To register, visit crawfordcountywi.org/health.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said as of Wednesday, 2,810 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given to Grant County residents, 1,443 doses to Iowa County residents; 910 doses to Lafayette County residents; and 548 doses to Crawford County residents.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,522 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 525,924. There were 50 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,562.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 10 more cases. The Jo Daviess County Health Department announced Wednesday there would be limited appointments and vaccine available for people in phase 1B. A registration link for appointments will be posted on the Jo Daviess County website early next week.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,822 new cases Wednesday, along with 107 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,081,354 cases and 18,398 deaths.