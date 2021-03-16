Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- Illinois state health officials announced Monday the state administered a daily average of 102,147 COVID-19 vaccine doses last week (March 8-14), a record for the state. The state’s previous high for average daily administered doses was 98,166. The state administered 62,508 vaccinations Sunday.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, 74,106 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 24.5% of the area’s population.
- No additional deaths were reported in the region between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.2% as of 5 p.m. Monday.
- Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 1.2%; Delaware County, 3.2%; Jackson County, 3.2%; and Jones County, 3.2%.
- The number of fully vaccinated Dubuque County residents rose by 101 to 14,618 — 15% of the county’s population.
- Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data on Monday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Sunday afternoon, showed that five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday. Also hospitalized was one resident of Delaware County. No such residents of Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized.
- As of Monday, no local long-term-care facilities were among the two listed on the state’s outbreak list.
- The number of statewide cases in Iowa grew by 297 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 343,075. The state’s death toll grew by one, to 5,642.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, 413,218 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, a 24-hour increase of 4,304.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 294 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 569,932. No additional deaths were reported, remaining at 6,536.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,258,563 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — or 21.6% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 782 additional cases in 24 hours, increasing the state’s total to 1,210,113.
- The state reported 12 new deaths in 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 20,955.
- Illinois also reported 1,524,765 residents were fully vaccinated — 11.9% of the state’s population.
- Crawford County is maintaining a waiting list for eligible residents. Those who are eligible include health care workers; long-term care staff and residents; police, fire and correctional institute personnel; individuals age 65 and older; education and childcare staff; individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-Term Care programs; 911 operators; utility and communications workers; public transit employees; food supply chain workers; non-frontline essential health care personnel; congregate living facility staff and residents; spiritual care providers; and restaurant workers. To sign up for the waiting list, visit crawfordcountywi.org/health or call 608-326-0229.
- On March 29, vaccines will be available in Crawford County to individuals age 16 and older with certain medical conditions. Officials plan to make the waiting list available to those individuals on March 22.
Lafayette County health officials are taking appointment requests for individuals who are currently eligible in Wisconsin. To register, visit forms.gle/ZtkMJr1fhzrPYBiD9.