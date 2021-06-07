The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
• The Iowa Department of Public Health revised Dubuque County’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,475 as of 5 p.m. Sunday, a reduction of one case in 24 hours.
• As of Sunday, 140,147 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 57.6% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
• The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination clinic. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics and other locations to receive the free vaccinations at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
• In Delaware County, a vaccination clinic for anyone 12 and older will be held starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa. More information: regmedctr.org/covid-pfizer.
• As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2%. Rates in other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 1.2%; Delaware County, 2%; Jackson County, 3.2%; and Jones County, 3%.
• The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Sunday. The most-recent data, as of Thursday, showed four residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, along with one resident of Delaware County and one from Jones County. No such residents of Clayton or Jackson counties were hospitalized.
• Iowa reported 73 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 372,029.
• The state reported four additional related deaths, so the death toll increased to 6,072.
• As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,407,562 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 56.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
• In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services did not provide updated statewide data Saturday. The state had 610,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,150 related deaths as of Friday.
• As of Sunday, 2,642,969 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 56.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
• Illinois reported 1,385,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, an increase of 342 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 37 to 22,949.
• As of Sunday, 5,159,079 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 50.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.