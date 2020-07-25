People older than 2 will be required to wear face coverings in Dubuque’s public library starting next week.
The measure for Carnegie-Stout Public Library takes effect on Monday, July 27.
“This decision was made with the safety of our visitors and staff in mind,” said Library Director Susan Henricks in a press release. “We feel it’s important to come together as a community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and wearing masks in public spaces has proven to be an effective way to do that.”
The release notes that the library continues to take other steps during the pandemic. The measures include library staff wearing masks, quarantining materials when they are returned for 72 hours and encouraging social distancing with signage and floor markings.