Staff from Dubuque-area restaurants and fitness centers said Wednesday that they are excited and ready to resume limited operations as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced further business openings statewide.
“I don’t anticipate people will be rushing in, and (they) will be overly cautious,” said Sara Oglesby, owner of 1st & Main restaurant and bar, 101 Main St. in Dubuque. “I hope people will still use their good judgment and be responsible ... and do their part to make sure they’re not putting other people at risk. We’ll do our part as long as they do theirs.”
Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing restaurants, libraries and fitness centers in 22 counties, including Dubuque County and the state’s other largest metropolitan areas, to reopen effective Friday, May 15. Salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and massage therapists can reopen statewide the same day.
Businesses will have to take specific measures in order to reopen, including limiting capacity to 50% and party sizes to no more than six people.
Bars and casinos are among the businesses that cannot yet reopen under the governor’s order.
“Many Iowans are looking forward to getting life back to normal,” Reynolds said. “We can and must reopen our economy. We can restart in a stable, safe and responsible way. And we can slow the spread, protect the health of Iowans and their livelihood, and protect the health care system in the long run.”
The moves came as coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa increased by 35 in two days to reach 306, and as Reynolds and the state medical director isolated themselves after potential exposure to the virus at the White House last week.
Statewide, there were 377 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, pushing the state total to 13,289.
In Dubuque County, a record 32 new cases were reported, though that was driven by a large influx of testing results from a wave of “targeted testing” last week. Two more related deaths were reported Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to nine.
Adjusted for population, Iowa has the 14th-highest number of reported coronavirus cases and 24th highest death toll among states, according to Johns Hopkins University. The coronavirus has spread rapidly through Iowa’s meatpacking plants and sickened residents at dozens of nursing homes.
Iowans older than 65 or with underlying health conditions should still continue to stay home as much as possible, said Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter.
Restaurants and other businesses in 77 counties — including Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties — reopened May 1 with limitations, while restaurants in the remaining 22 counties, including Dubuque County, have been limited to carryout and delivery only.
Over the past two months, Oglesby said she has tried to keep her restaurant afloat through delivery and carryout service with a skeleton staff. The elimination of dine-in service forced her to lay off all her servers and bartenders, with only managers and kitchen staff working.
“I think we’re excited to start getting back to normal,” she said. “I’m pretty confident in our ability to follow the rules and be responsible. We’re fortunate to have a huge amount of seating capacity. ... The longer that we are closed, the longer we go without out normal income, which for a small business can be devastating.”
Dubuque’s Iowa Greyhound Park announced live racing will return Saturday, May 16, via online simulcast. The park will run its normal schedule, but doors will remain closed to the public. The park will reopen to the public for racing as soon as restrictions are relaxed.
Public, social, recreational and sports gatherings and events of more than 10 people still are prohibited through May 27 under the governor’s order.
Kim David, owner of True. Fitness Life, 340 E. 12th St. in Dubuque, said that she was “ecstatic” to hear the governor’s order.
For the past week, the business had been open by appointment only, with only one customer allowed at a time to work out for an hour.
“We filled up quickly,” David said. “Everyone was cooperative with the new protocols we put in place. ... And we used it to practice all of our new routines and the new planning protocols.”
David said she plans to reopen her business Saturday to members without an appointment.
She said the temperatures of everyone entering the fitness center will be checked at the door. Members, too, will be greeted with hand sanitizer and the choice of purchasing or using a disposable mask, though a mask will not be required, she said.
Workout benches have been partitioned 6 feet apart, and alternating pieces of cardio equipment have been turned off. Center showers and saunas also will not open, David said.
For the past two months, she has done what she could to keep the business running and staff employed by offering virtual workouts and online nutrition programs, she said.
A percentage of employees continued to be paid via a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, while others filed for unemployment.
“Had we had to remain closed to June 1, we would have seen more people put their memberships on hold ... and that would have had a significant impact on our revenue,” David said.
Reynolds said she felt confident reopening more of Iowa’s economy because the state has enough hospital beds and ventilators to treat patients and its testing capacity has increased. She said virus activity is declining or leveled off in much of the state and hospitalization rates have stabilized.
“The priority is to keep all Iowans safe and healthy … but we can also be responsible and support our business community,” said Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. “Those two items do not have to be mutually exclusive.”
She said a survey of chamber members indicated 91% have a plan for reopening their business.