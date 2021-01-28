Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 161. Grant County had one additional death, bringing its total to 79.
- Dubuque County added 26 more COVID-19 cases in that timeframe, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 10%.
- Clayton County had five new cases. The county’s rate remained 7%. Jackson County reported two new cases and its positivity rate remained 11%. Delaware County also had two cases and a rate of 12%. Jones County reported one more case during the 24-hour span, and the county’s positivity rate remained at 11%.
- The state website did not report any additional related deaths in the other four counties.
- On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health released updated county-level hospitalization data as of Monday afternoon, which showed: Dubuque County had five residents hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two over Sunday; Jackson County had four residents hospitalized, unchanged; Jones County had three, an increase of one; Delaware County had two, unchanged; Clayton County had one resident hospitalized, no change.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, two Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center reports 15 cases during the past 14 days, according to the state. Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation has had one case confirmed in the past two weeks.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 995 Wednesday, for a total of 315,415. The state’s related death toll increased by eight to 4,500.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 20 additional cases Wednesday. Lafayette County had an increase of 11 cases. Iowa County saw an increase of five cases. Crawford County had an increase of four cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,382 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 536,546. There were 34 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,787.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County showed seven new cases Wednesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 3,751 new cases Wednesday, along with 81 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,112,181 cases and 18,964 deaths.