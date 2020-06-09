LANCASTER, Wis. — Organizers on Monday announced the cancellation of the 2020 Grant County Fair due to concerns related to COVID-19.
The annual event was slated for Aug. 19 to 23 in Lancaster.
“The fair is an important part of our community, and this is a difficult choice,” said Jeff Kindrai, the director of the Grant County Health Department, in a press release. “However, not knowing what the future will look like forces us to reflect on what we are seeing now and what we have seen in the past and elsewhere. From a public health point of view, there is good reason to have concerns until we have better tools to control the spread of this virus. Unfortunately, our most effective tool today is not gathering together in large groups like what we would see at our fair.”
The release also states that “difficulties in sanitizing, maintaining social distancing and still having an enjoyable experience were identified.”
“We considered every option and had to make the decision based on what we know today rather than what we think August will be like,” said Amy Olson, Grant County fairgrounds and operations director, in the release.
Grant County becomes the third county in the Telegraph Herald coverage area to cancel its 2020 event, after Crawford County, Wis., and Jo Daviess County, Ill.