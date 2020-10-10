Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 55 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.
- The county reported 250 new tests during the 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 22%. The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 12.3%.
- With 826 new confirmed cases and 3,212 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Friday stood at 25.7%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 13.6%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,517 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 21 from the previous day.
- There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the TH coverage area as of 5 p.m. Friday. The county totals are: Dubuque County, 47; Delaware County, 6; and three deaths each in Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
- Jackson County added seven new cases; Delaware County added six new cases; Jones County added four; and Clayton County, three.
- The state continues to track COVID-19 outbreaks at three area long-term-care facilities. As of Friday evening, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 65 cases while listing 41 people recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remains at 17 cases, with 14 recovered; and MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care increased by one to 20 cases, with seven recovered.
- The state reported Friday on hospitalizations by county as of Thursday. Dubuque County had 31; Clayton County, two; Delaware County, seven; Jackson County, two; Jones County, one.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,252 during the 24-hour span to reach 97,472. Iowa’s death toll increased by 20 to 1,441.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County Public Health officials reported the county had 67 cases in the past 14 days, more than double the cases two weeks prior and raising the positivity rate to 18%. The hospitalization rate is at 12%, officials noted. The statement recommends the county move to Stage 1 protocols including limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people or less, limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people or less, and postponing all non-essential gatherings. On Friday, Crawford County reported nine new cases.
- Grant County added 23 cases Friday. Iowa County reported 13 new cases; Lafayette County added six.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,988 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 144,818. There were 16 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,440.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 11 additional cases Friday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,818 new cases Friday, along with 35 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 313,518 cases and 8,945 deaths.