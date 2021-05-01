Eleven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,289.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's death toll remained at 207, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 2,076.
Two additional cases were reported in Jones County. The county's total rose to 2,955.
One additional case was reported in Jackson County, raising the county's total to 2,202.
No additional cases were reported in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total remained at 1,682.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 39, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa's number of positive individuals rose to 365,164 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 388 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported two additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, raising the state's death toll to 5,952.