One additional Dubuque County resident was confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today. The county’s total increased to 13,446.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, so the county’s total remained at 209, the sixth-highest in the state.
Jones County had five additional cases, with the county’s total rising to 3,008.
There were no additional cases reported in Clayton, Delaware or Jackson counties, where the county’s totals remained 1,705, 2,108 and 2,244, respectively.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 371,377, as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 60 during the 24-hour span.
There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, so the death toll remained 6,055.