Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday — two in Grant County, Wis., and one each in Iowa County, Wis., and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- Dubuque County had 75 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate had dropped to 19.3% as of the latter time. Its to-date positivity rate stood at 20.5%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,399 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Monday, a decrease of 89 cases from 24 hours earlier.
- Jones County had another 20 cases in the 24-hour period. Its 14-day positivity stood at 36.7%, down slightly from one day earlier but still the highest in the state. The county’s rate and case count increased in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 76 inmates testing positive, as well as 28 staff, as of Tuesday night.
- Clayton County also had 20 more cases in the 24-hour stretch but its 14-day positivity rate fell to 25.5% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday
- Jackson County had 10 new cases and a 14-day rate of 22.2%, down 4 percentage points from one day earlier.
- Delaware County had just three new cases, and its 14-day rate fell to 21.3%.
- The state health department on Tuesday reported county-level hospitalization data from Monday. At that time, 59 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the fifth-highest total among Iowa counties. Also hospitalized were 16 infected Jones County residents, 13 from Clayton County, 12 from Jackson County and six from Delaware County.
- Two more local long-term-care facilities were added to the state outbreak list Tuesday — Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque and Guttenberg Care Center, each of which had four confirmed cases. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the confirmed case counts for the other 11 local facilities in Iowa with outbreaks were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 82 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases, an increase of one; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 16 cases, an increase of two; Dubuque Specialty Care — seven cases, a decrease of 63 for unknown reasons; Bethany Home, Dubuque — three cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — eight cases; Anamosa Care Center — 63 cases, an increase of one; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 50 cases, an increase of 20; Elkader Care Center — nine cases; and Great River Care Center in McGregor — 35 cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count stood at 216,123 at 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 2,920 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by 34 to 2,226.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County’s total shot up by 296 — all but 29 of which were tied to a massive outbreak at Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution. Grant County had 37 new cases; Iowa County, 18; and Lafayette County, nine.
- Statewide, there were 6,202 new cases reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 363,973. There were 104 new related deaths recorded, so that toll moved to 3,115.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 11 new cases.
- Statewide, there were 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases reported Tuesday, along with 125 additional related deaths. The state’s totals moved to 674,089 cases and 11,677 deaths.