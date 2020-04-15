SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Maquoketa Caves State Park
Visitors take a tour through Maquoketa (Iowa) Caves State Park in 2018.

 EILEEN MESLAR, Telegraph Herald

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The titular caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park will remain closed at least through April 30, though the park remains open, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

The closure is in accordance with social distancing regulations implemented statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the trail system leading to the caves involves narrow boardwalks and handrails, it is difficult for visitors to maintain a safe distance from each other, the announcement stated.

State parks remain open for use during the day. However, amenities such as playgrounds, cabins, campgrounds and restrooms are closed through at least April 30 due to the pandemic.

