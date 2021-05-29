One additional Dubuque County resident was confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total increased to 13,445.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, so the county's total remained at 209, the sixth-highest in the state.
One additional case was reported in Clayton County. The county's total rose to 1,705.
No additional cases were reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties in the 24-hour timeframe. Their respective totals remained at 2,108, 2,244 and 3,003.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 371,317, as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 85 during the 24-hour span.
There were two additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, raising the death toll to 6,055.