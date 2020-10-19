Thirty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,665.
Those 34 new cases came from 141 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 34,385. That means the county had a positivity rate of 24.1% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate remains at 13.5%.
Delaware County had six new cases for a total of 676. Jones County added five new cases during that time span for a total of 405. Jackson County reported four additional cases to send the county’s total to 527. Clayton County had one additional case and now has 351.
There were no additional deaths reported in the five-county area, so the death tolls remained at 52 for Dubuque County, eight in Delaware County and three each in Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
State health officials report that outbreaks continue at five area long-term-care facilities.
In Dubuque County, MercyOne Dyersville continued to report 33 cases, with 20 recovered. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque remained at seven cases and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 19 cases with 16 recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 73 cases with 48 recovered and Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at four cases, with one person recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 523 additional cases for a total of 107,580.
The related death toll rose by eight in Iowa to 1,536.