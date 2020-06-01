SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

EDGEWOOD, Iowa -- The annual Edgewood Pro Rodeo Days Celebration has been postponed.

Edgewood Chamber of Commerce announced the postponement in a press release today.

It states that organizers will continue working with public health officials, medical experts and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to “implement a comprehensive plan that ensures the health and safety of our competitors, attendees, volunteers and citizens.

The chamber will make additional announcements regarding specific events, schedules and other details if an alternative weekend celebration is held, according to the release.

