While most of the students appeared unconcerned, even the new coronavirus had a stage presence Saturday at the 33rd annual Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee at Loras College.
Competitors were limited to one guest, microphones and stage railings were repeatedly wiped down and seats were spaced widely. Audience members even were prevented from pouring their own coffee for fear they contaminate the spigot on the electric urns.
And then there were the words.
Reading too much into “noxious,” “dilemma,” “impediment” and “latency” would verge on paranoia, but the contest took an eyebrow-raising pause when pronouncer Donna Loewen requested the spelling of “quarantine” before providing an example of the term’s use.
“Were it not for the quarantine, the port city might have experienced an outbreak of a deadly strain of influenza,” she said.
Winner Saanvi Ram and runner-up Charlie Driscoll concentrated on vocabulary, not the global pandemic that has thus far spared the tri-state region.
Local officials have encouraged residents to practice “social distancing,” while public events have tumbled into the depths of cancellation like a string of dominos.
“I think it’s overhyped,” Charlie said following the spelling bee.
Saanvi smiled with a shrug.
The George Washington Middle School seventh-grader became the regional champion after correctly spelling the word “herringbone,” which refers to a special pattern of columns often used in fabric.
“I was surprised because I have been going up against these people for a really long time and they are all really good,” she said of the 27 other contestants.
Saanvi has earned the chance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in National Harbor, Md.
Charlie, an eighth-grader at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, participated in the bee for a final time, as he has reached the age limit.
This year, he experienced a near miss after substituting one incorrect letter in the word “emblazoned,” a verb meaning “to decorate with colors.”
“It was tense a lot,” Charlie said. “That just comes with it.”
Saanvi, who has participated in the bee since third grade, followed in her older sister’s footsteps; Sibani Ram won the 27th annual Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee in 2014.
“She’s always helped me out with spelling and other things,” Saanvi said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without her.”
Upon her win, Saanvi maintained at least one staple of decorum that now seems antiquated. Forgoing the elbow bump, she took Charlie’s hand, giving it a shake.
The gesture, a resurgence from the past, recalled another contest word.
R-E-D-U-X.