Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
A total of 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday — a record total for 24-hour periods ending at 5 p.m., which is when the Telegraph Herald has been tracking cases for months. The previous high was 115 cases, set over the weekend.There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span.
- There were 437 new tests reported during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 29.2%. The county’s to-date positivity rate climbed to 10.7% as of 5 p.m.
- With 805 new confirmed cases and 2,883 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Thursday climbed to 27.9%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to Iowa’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate, even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Thursday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 16.6%.
- Similar gulfs were seen in the other Iowa counties. According to TH calculations, Delaware County had 107 new cases and 389 new tests during the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, equating to a positivity rate of 27.5%. That state-reported rate was 14.8%.
- Jackson County had 77 new cases and 389 new tests for a rate of 19.8%. The state-reported rate was 13.4%.
- Jones County had 58 cases and 429 tests for a rate of 13.5%. The state-reported rate was 8.9%.
- Clayton County had 34 cases and 259 tests for a rate of 13.1%. The state-reported rate was 6.7%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,100 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 105 from the previous day and the first time that the total has topped 1,000.
- The state did not provide updated hospitalization data on Thursday.
Two local long-term-care outbreaks continue to be reported locally, but no additional cases were reported connected to either. There remained 12 cases at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque and 17 at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.Delaware County reported 16 more cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday — the same total as one day prior. Jackson County’s tally rose by 12, Jones County’s by eight and Clayton County’s by five.
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,257 new confirmed cases Thursday, along with 30 related deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 281,371 cases and 8,538 deaths.