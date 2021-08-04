The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team has released its “road map” for pandemic response for the rest of 2021, which emphasizes personalized outreach and targeted vaccine clinics.
The team — made up of public health and emergency staff from the county and the City of Dubuque — has guided the county’s pandemic relief efforts since before the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county. The document that the team presented to the county Board of Supervisors this week lays out its next efforts to increase the number of vaccinations and slow the spread of the coronavirus, especially of the delta variant.
As of Tuesday, 67% of Dubuque County residents 12 and older had begun or finished their vaccination series. That’s below the national rate of 70% but gives Dubuque County the fourth-highest vaccination rate among counties in Iowa.
“That’s a good thing,” Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert told the Telegraph Herald. “But our vaccination rates are very slow in climbing.”
Vaccinations in the county have shifted significantly from being received at mass clinics, such as the one the county operated at Kennedy Mall until July, to being administered during routine visits to residents’ primary doctor. On top of that, nearly every drug store and health care provider now offers walk-in vaccination options.
What is left, according to the plan, is more intentionally targeting pop-up vaccination clinics for demographics with lower vaccination rates.
“The (incident management team) continues to plan outreach vaccination clinics that better reach those who may not have a regular health care provider or health care home,” the road map states.
The team is analyzing vaccination data — by age, race, ethnicity and ZIP code — and collaborating with the Dubuque County Equity Immersion Committee to identify those demographics in need.
Officials acknowledge these outreach clinics each might only slightly reduce the remaining unvaccinated population.
For example, during five days of vaccination clinics at the recently completed Dubuque County Fair, providers administered just 26 vaccinations. But Lambert said that is still a win for those people.
“But even out at the fair, that’s (almost) 30 more than we had before the fair started. We have to celebrate that,” she said. “Having the providers available may have just been the perfect timing. If they hadn’t seen that, maybe they would have never gotten the vaccine.”
Lambert said she gets calls regularly from people seeking advice on how to convince loved ones to get the shot.
“I had a call just today from a person with a 29-year-old daughter who is not vaccinated,” she said Monday. “He was frustrated. ‘I keep telling her the pros and cons,’ he said. ‘I told her she’s had MMR, chickenpox. How is this one any different for you?’”
Lambert said family has proven to be key in encouraging residents to get vaccinated. So, too, have family physicians.
With that in mind, the road map outlines plans to use letters and testimonials from county medical providers and other community leaders over the next six months to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated.
The team took its first big swing at that last week, distributing a letter from more than 200 county health care providers urging residents to get their vaccine if they had not yet. That letter has had mixed results so far, officials said.
“Quite a few of the comments (on Facebook) were from people who have so far chosen not to get the vaccine, angry to see their doctor on the list,” said county Health Department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft. “But we got a lot of people sharing it, too, and another call from an additional physician who was not on the list but wanted to be.”
The team also plans to begin distributing flyers featuring current testing and vaccination opportunities at bars, restaurants, child care facilities and schools. It also plans COVID-19 and disease-prevention education in schools this fall and to post QR codes around communities with updated testing and vaccination information.
Lambert admitted that her team could need to divert from this road map quickly, in the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially of the delta variant. To that end, she said knowing the status of cases in the county is difficult, since the Iowa Department of Public Health ended its Test Iowa program. The state now only updates its COVID-19 data once per week.
“We are somewhat frustrated as well,” Lambert said. “We can only work with what the Iowa Department of Public Health gives us.”