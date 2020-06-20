When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted medical offices to limit in-person patients, the rapid implementation of telehealth services was a necessity.
Both Medical Associates Clinic — where MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center officials said most of their patients go for office and telehealth visits — and Crescent Community Health Center had almost no telehealth options for patients before mid-March.
Dr. Brian Sullivan, an internal medicine physician and physician lead for COVID-19 response at Medical Associates, said telehealth options had to be established quickly. That included staff training and selecting a vendor.
“(Implementing telehealth) would be a three-to-six-month project typically, but it was done in a few days,” he said.
Throughout April and early May, 80% of all clinic appointments were done via telehealth. In-person appointments have increased since the middle of May, when COVID-19 restrictions began to ease, Sullivan said, but telehealth still encompasses 25% of all visits.
“That’s probably a more stable pattern now that I think we’ll stay at for a while,” he said, adding that the Medical Associates Clinic has conducted more than 15,000 telehealth appointments since mid-March.
Jenny Zalaznik, nurse practitioner at Crescent Community Health Center, said telehealth has become essential, especially for Marshallese patients more heavily affected by COVID-19.
“We kicked it off pretty quickly, and our patients adapted pretty darn well,” she said.
Telehealth appointments went from being non-existent to making up 85% of all visits since mid-March, Zalaznik said. Sometimes Zalaznik sees 18 patients per day through a video screen, and she said a downward trend is nowhere in sight.
Since medical insurance providers expanded coverage to include telehealth services in March, a telehealth boom has taken place across the country. A Fair Health telehealth tracker showed a 4,347% national increase in the volume of telehealth insurance claims from March 2019 to March 2020 and a 2,842% increase in the Midwest during that same time frame.
BENEFITS AND BARRIERS
An instantaneous option for acute care appointments has been one telehealth advantage, Zalaznik said. The line of people wanting to be seen in acute care and emergency rooms can decrease if people can be seen by a doctor within five minutes over a video screen, she said.
In addition, she said not having to find transportation to a doctor has been a plus for some patients.
Sullivan also noted a telehealth option could be beneficial during heavy snow days and could decrease the number of people going in and out of hospitals and nursing facilities — and, therefore, the amount of personal protective equipment needed by medical staff.
Telehealth also serves psychology and psychiatry departments well, he added. The clinic’s psychology department was the first to take off with telehealth and has done 90% of appointments virtually through COVID-19, he said. About 80% of psychiatry appointments have been on Zoom, an online video communications app.
However, Sullivan said a major barrier is that many older patients don’t have access to telehealth devices or strong Internet. Some insurance plans covering phone appointments in addition to video-based telehealth have been a blessing in these cases, he said.
Some types of appointments, such as physical exams and those with first-time patients, are not ideal options for telehealth, Zalaznik said. Virtual visits also call for more prep work and increased coordination between medical staff, she said, as a physician or nurse is conducting a telehealth appointment alone instead of having help from a larger support staff.
However, she said the staff at Crescent has gotten used to doing everything through telehealth over the past few months, making future appointments that much easier.
TELEHEALTH FUTURE IN HANDS OF PATIENTS
Sullivan said the future of telehealth will be driven by insurance providers still covering virtual appointments and continuous patient demand.
People might want to have more in-person appointments once they have fewer fears about the coronavirus, he said, but he could still see telehealth making up 10% to 25% of all clinic visits.
“A lot will depend on these two factors,” he said. “If it is (something people want), I could conceivably see the numbers being where they are now.”
Zalaznik also said reimbursement rates at insurance companies will affect the future of telehealth. Previously, she said, telehealth was covered only for rural areas and specialty care, but people will continue utilizing telehealth options should insurance providers still include it in plans.
Zalaznik added that she believes telehealth “absolutely” will change the medical field going forward.
“There’s going to be a future,” she said. “We’ve just got to figure out what that looks like.”
Repeated attempts to reach officials at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for comment were unsuccessful.