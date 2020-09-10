Clarke University has canceled its rescheduled commencement ceremony.
The Dubuque school announced this week that the event will not be held Oct. 3 as planned, a move driven by COVID-19 concerns.
“This decision was made after thoroughly considering a number of factors related to the health (and) safety of our graduates, their families and the campus community,” states an online announcement.
Students who graduated in 2020 are invited to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony on May 15.
“Class of 2020, we are still incredibly proud of all you accomplished during your time here, and we look forward to celebrating your achievements in-person once it is safe to do so,” the school stated.