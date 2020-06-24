Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 35 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, bringing its total to 454. The number of recovered in Dubuque rose by four to 245. No one in Dubuque is hospitalized. By subtracting the number of deaths and recovered cases from the number of confirmed cases, there appear to be 187 “active” cases in the county, 31 more than on Monday evening.
- Delaware County had one additional case confirmed as 5 p.m. Tuesday, for a total of 34, with 27 recovered.
- A free Test Iowa Clinic began Monday in Dubuque and continues through Friday, June 26, at Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Road. Any Iowan who would like to be tested for COVID-19 at this location must first complete the Test Iowa assessment at www.testiowa.com.
- Two area long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list: Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 24 now recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered, the same as Monday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an additional 254 cases, for a total of 26,372. There were three additional deaths in Iowa, for a total of 686.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported an increase of two positive cases for a total of 132, with 92 recovered. Lafayette County reported one more confirmed cases, for a total of 60, and 45 people are reported to have recovered.
- Iowa County had one additional confirmed case, for a total of 23 with 16 people recovered. Crawford County had no change, with 31 cases, 26 of whom have recovered.
- Statewide, 263 new cases were reported today, so the total now sits at 25,331. There were six more related deaths. The state toll is 750.
- In Illinois, 601 new cases and 36 additional related deaths were reported Tuesday. That pushed the state’s totals to 137,825 cases and 6,707 deaths.