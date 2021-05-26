Over 47,600 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday shows that 47,619 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 142 from Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,726 fully vaccinated (increase of six from Tuesday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,735 fully vaccinated (increase of 21)
- Jackson County residents: 7,789 fully vaccinated (increase of 19)
- Jones County residents: 8,994 fully vaccinated (increase of 17)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 1,353,630 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.