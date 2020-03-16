The worsening outbreak of a respiratory illness has prompted more area agencies and authorities to change the way services are delivered.
Loras College officials on Sunday announced plans to cancel all in-person classes Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, as well as Monday, March 23. Classes will resume on Tuesday, but will be held exclusively online.
Additionally, the Iowa Supreme Court on Saturday ordered that all jury trials be delayed for several weeks as COVID-19 spreads. The only exceptions will be trials for which jurors already have been sworn in.
COMMUNITY SPREAD
The moves come as Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday confirmed that the virus now has started to spread through Iowa communities, rather than just impacting people who have traveled to high-risk areas.
The development prompted U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, to send Reynolds a letter seeking “clarity” on state leaders’ plans to close activities and schools as needed to slow the spread.
“We now know coronavirus is spreading inside our state, and infection is not exclusive to those who have traveled on cruise ships or abroad,” Finkenauer wrote. “As administration official Dr. Anthony Fauci of the (National Institutes for Health) said (Sunday) morning, we should be overly aggressive in this moment.”
Reynolds has confirmed 22 cases statewide, though none have been diagnosed in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Though no formal school closures or shutdowns have been enforced, Reynolds urged Iowans to avoid gatherings of more than 250 people.
LORAS CHANGES
Spring break will remain as scheduled, according to Loras officials. However, they will have classes online Monday, April 13, the day after Easter, due to the cancellations.
Online classes will be offered at least through April 17.
Students who live on campus must leave by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the letter. Meal plan dining services also will cease at 5 p.m. Friday.
In a letter to students, Loras President Jim Collins said, “for all our students who have come to find Loras as a second home, I know how hard it must be to have to leave friends, mentors and resources that Loras so capably provides,” he said.
COURT CHANGES
Per Saturday’s Supreme Court order, all criminal jury trials will be delayed until April 20 and all civil jury trials until May 4. Clerk of Court’s offices will remain open, but other hearings might be altered due to the outbreak.
“The Iowa Judicial Branch is instituting procedures to keep the courts open to the fullest possible extent while protecting the public safety by mitigating the impact of coronavirus/COVID-19,” justices wrote in the order. “Judicial officers should grant reasonable requests for continuances.”