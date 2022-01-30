The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded since Wednesday in the area counties that update data more than once per week.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County added 144 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Iowa County had 90 new cases, Crawford County had 35 new cases and Lafayette County had 33. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 34 new cases confirmed since Wednesday
- As of Saturday, 179,470 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
There were 26 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of 13 from a week earlier.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 14 current cases among students, a decrease of 31 since Wednesday; and nine among staff, a decrease of 13. The district on Fridays removes from its COVID-19 tracking dashboard individuals whose isolation period ends over the weekend.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 18 cases among students systemwide as of Friday, an increase of one since Wednesday; and seven cases among staff, an increase of at least two. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 10 student cases as of Friday, unchanged from Wednesday; and six staff cases, a decrease of two.
- As of Wednesday, 664,910 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 38,574 from one week earlier. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,317, an increase of 116 from the previous week.
- As of Saturday, 1,901,956 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 64.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The State of Wisconsin added 15,213 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,321,190. The state’s related deaths increased by 112, climbing to 11,062.
- As of Saturday, 3,693,614 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 29,875 new cases were reported since Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 2,897,174. Another 269 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 30,688.
- As of Saturday, the CDC reported that 8,349,559 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 70% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.