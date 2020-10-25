The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County soared past 5,000 on Saturday.
The county’s total stood at 5,087 as of 5 p.m. Saturday after 121 new cases were confirmed in 24 hours.
Dubuque County has the sixth-most confirmed cases in the state, trailing only Polk, Woodbury, Johnson, Black Hawk and Linn counties.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County had the seventh-most completed COVID-19 tests (35,440), seventh-most people diagnosed with the coronavirus who have recovered (3,293) and the seventh-most related deaths (57) in the state.
The county has the ninth-most cases per capita (5,252 per 100,000 residents), and only one county with more total cases (Woodbury County) has a higher per-capita rate.
Notable case total bench-
marks for Dubuque County:
500 CASES
Date: June 28
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 500
Deaths: 22
Active cases: 227
Tested: 9,982
To-date positivity rate: 5%
1,000 CASES
Date: July 14
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 1,015
Deaths: 23
Active cases: 554
Tested: 15,521
To-date positivity rate: 6.5%
1,500 CASES
Date: Aug. 2
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 1,519
Deaths: 29
Active cases: 763
Tested: 19,569
To-date positivity rate: 7.8%
2,000 CASES
Date: Aug. 29
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 2,008
Deaths: 36
Active cases: 455
Tested: 23,788
To-date positivity rate: 8.4%
2,500 CASES
Date: Sept. 17
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 2,521
Deaths: 40
Active cases: 628
Tested: 27,166
To-date positivity rate: 9.3%
3,000 CASES
Date: Sept. 24
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 3,086
Deaths: 41
Active cases: 1,100
Tested: 28,880
To-date positivity rate: 10.7%
3,500 CASES
Date: Oct. 1
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 3,504
Deaths: 43
Active cases: 1,320
Tested: 30,643
To-date positivity rate: 11.4%
4,000 CASES
Date: Oct. 10
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 4,075
Deaths: 47
Active cases: 1,572
Tested: 32,642
To-date positivity rate: 12.5%
4,500 CASES
Date: Oct. 17
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 4,572
Deaths: 52
Active cases: 1,643
Tested: 34,060
To-date positivity rate: 13.4%
5,000 CASES
Date: Oct. 24
# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 5,087
Deaths: 57
Active cases: 1,737
Tested: 35,440
To-date positivity rate: 14.4%