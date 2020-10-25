SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County soared past 5,000 on Saturday.

The county’s total stood at 5,087 as of 5 p.m. Saturday after 121 new cases were confirmed in 24 hours.

Dubuque County has the sixth-most confirmed cases in the state, trailing only Polk, Woodbury, Johnson, Black Hawk and Linn counties.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County had the seventh-most completed COVID-19 tests (35,440), seventh-most people diagnosed with the coronavirus who have recovered (3,293) and the seventh-most related deaths (57) in the state.

The county has the ninth-most cases per capita (5,252 per 100,000 residents), and only one county with more total cases (Woodbury County) has a higher per-capita rate.

Notable case total bench-

marks for Dubuque County:

500 CASES

Date: June 28

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 500

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 227

Tested: 9,982

To-date positivity rate: 5%

1,000 CASES

Date: July 14

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 1,015

Deaths: 23

Active cases: 554

Tested: 15,521

To-date positivity rate: 6.5%

1,500 CASES

Date: Aug. 2

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 1,519

Deaths: 29

Active cases: 763

Tested: 19,569

To-date positivity rate: 7.8%

2,000 CASES

Date: Aug. 29

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 2,008

Deaths: 36

Active cases: 455

Tested: 23,788

To-date positivity rate: 8.4%

2,500 CASES

Date: Sept. 17

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 2,521

Deaths: 40

Active cases: 628

Tested: 27,166

To-date positivity rate: 9.3%

3,000 CASES

Date: Sept. 24

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 3,086

Deaths: 41

Active cases: 1,100

Tested: 28,880

To-date positivity rate: 10.7%

3,500 CASES

Date: Oct. 1

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 3,504

Deaths: 43

Active cases: 1,320

Tested: 30,643

To-date positivity rate: 11.4%

4,000 CASES

Date: Oct. 10

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 4,075

Deaths: 47

Active cases: 1,572

Tested: 32,642

To-date positivity rate: 12.5%

4,500 CASES

Date: Oct. 17

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 4,572

Deaths: 52

Active cases: 1,643

Tested: 34,060

To-date positivity rate: 13.4%

5,000 CASES

Date: Oct. 24

# of cases as of 5 p.m.: 5,087

Deaths: 57

Active cases: 1,737

Tested: 35,440

To-date positivity rate: 14.4%

