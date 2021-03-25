Twenty-six additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,627.
The county’s death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Five additional cases were reported in Jackson County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county's total to 2,134.
Four additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the total to 1,916.
The state reported one additional case each in Clayton and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,620 and 2,884.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 39, 40 and 55.
Statewide, Iowa reported 634 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 347,702.
The state reported 19 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 5,708.