The State of Iowa set a new record Saturday with the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported.
A total of 757 new cases were reported, one day after 739 cases were. The state reports that its total now stands at 8,641, but it might be 8,636 due to misreporting in Delaware County.
Five more related deaths were reported, pushing the total to 175.
In Illinois, 2,450 new cases and 105 more deaths were reported Saturday. The state now has 58,505 cases, with 2,559 deaths.
In Wisconsin, 346 new cases were reported, pushing the state's total to 7,660. There were seven more deaths, so the total now is 334.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)