LANCASTER, Wis. — The golf course at Lancaster Municipal Country Club will reopen this week.
City Administrator David Carlson recently told Common Council members that the course will reopen on Friday, April 24.
The course had been closed under the original “safer at home” order by Gov. Tony Evers, but a new executive order allows courses to reopen with certain restrictions.
No golf carts will be allowed at the Lancaster course, with golfers only allowed to walk. They will have to carry their bags or use a pushcart.
Council Member Pete Hoffman disagreed with that approach, saying that people who own a golf cart should be allowed to use it as long as no one else rides with them.
Council Member Bob Schmidt agreed.
“You’re eliminating people who have difficulty walking from playing golf,” he said.
Carlson said Evers is working with the Wisconsin State Golf Association to come up with rules to cover golf courses and the city will adjust if reasonable changes are made to the rules.