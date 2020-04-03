SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

An additional COVID-19 case has been confirmed in each of Clayton, Dubuque and Jackson counties, state officials announced today.

Statewide, there are 85 more cases confirmed. That pushes the statewide total to 699, a 14% increase from Thursday. Eleven deaths have been reported.

In Illinois, more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed today, including an additional case in Jo Daviess County. 

The total increased from 7,695 to 8,904, a 16% increase.

The state's COVID-19 death toll increased by 53 to 210.  

Wisconsin's COVID-19 total grew by 186 today to 1,916 total, an 11% increase over Thursday's count. Six more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 37. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-3-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Friday afternoon, April 3.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-3-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon, April 3. 
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-3-21 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Friday afternoon, April 3. 

