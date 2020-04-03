An additional COVID-19 case has been confirmed in each of Clayton, Dubuque and Jackson counties, state officials announced today.
Statewide, there are 85 more cases confirmed. That pushes the statewide total to 699, a 14% increase from Thursday. Eleven deaths have been reported.
In Illinois, more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed today, including an additional case in Jo Daviess County.
The total increased from 7,695 to 8,904, a 16% increase.
The state's COVID-19 death toll increased by 53 to 210.
Wisconsin's COVID-19 total grew by 186 today to 1,916 total, an 11% increase over Thursday's count. Six more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 37.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: