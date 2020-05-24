Nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 6 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. today, bringing the county's total to 318 confirmed cases.
The county death toll remains at 16, while 145 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.
No new cases or deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties between 6 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. today.
Clayton County has 30 cases with three deaths; Delaware County has 14 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 11 cases and no deaths; and Jones County has 36 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, there were 418 additional confirmed cases for a total 17,213 positive cases as of 10 a.m. today. The state reported five more deaths since Saturday morning, for a total of 449.
Statewide, 9,285 Iowans have recovered, and as of Friday, 362 Iowans were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 10 Dubuque County residents.
The state's confirmed case count for Dubuque Specialty Care increase by two from Saturday to reflect the 49 cases that the facility's parent company reported as of Monday. Ten individuals at the long-term-care facility have recovered, according to state data.
Planned maintenance to the Iowa Department of Public Health website was successfully completed, and normal updating processes have resumed as of this morning.