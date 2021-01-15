PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday released county-specific COVID-19 vaccine dose totals for the first time.
The state reported that 1,656 doses had been administered to Grant County residents; 772 doses to Iowa County residents; 293 doses to Lafayette County residents; and 213 doses to Crawford County residents. Statewide, 195,192 doses had been administered as of Thursday, and 26,708 residents have been fully vaccinated by receiving the required two doses. The state did not provide county-specific data regarding fully vaccinated residents.
”We are excited that many of our front-line health care workers have received their second dose and are fully protected against COVID-19 and we look forward to seeing those numbers increase in the coming weeks,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm in a press release