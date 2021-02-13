There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in area Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
Nineteen additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,110. The county's death toll remained at 187, the sixth-highest in the state. Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 7.2% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County recorded six additional cases in 24 hours, increasing to 2,056. The county’s total of related deaths remained 37.
Delaware County had three additional cases, moving the total to 1,835. The death toll remained at 38.
Clayton County reported one additional case in 24 hours, raising the total to 1,576. The county's death toll remained at 53.
Jones County had no new cases and remained at 2,822 as of 11 a.m. today. The death toll remained at 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 75 positive COVID-19 cases, four of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 648 additional cases between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the statewide total of 328,643.
The state reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the 24-hour span. The state’s death toll moved to 5,236.