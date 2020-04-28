I think I’m at the point in the pandemic that I just need to vent a little.
Masking my feelings
I have discovered I like wearing a mask at the grocery store. I can make weird faces at people instead of smiling, and no one really knows.
It’s been interesting to observe that, a few weeks ago, the mask-wearers were the minority at the grocery store. You could just feel shoppers making mental notes: “Ah, she’s a mask-wearer.”
Then, by the next time I went, the tables had totally turned. The masked far outnumbered the unmasked, and the mental note making was working the other way. “No mask? Really?”
Other things you learn about yourself while wearing a mask: My breath might not be as great as I thought it was. (Note to self, remind kids to floss. This break from the dentist could be a while.)
When spring break turns into summer
Yes, college kids are back. I have always thought the hardest three months between a parent and a child are the three months after the child’s freshman year of college. This is based on my experience as both the child (ahem — adult!) and the parent. The child, having done as he or she pleased every moment of the day for nine months for the first time ever, suddenly finds him or herself in his or her childhood bedroom, with those old posters still on the wall, being called to dinner and made to do the dishes. This is not an ideal lifestyle for a 19-year-old. (Also, not that great for the parent.)
So when the most difficult three months of a young adult’s life turns into five months, well, that’s really not a desirable scenario for anyone.
Truthfully, my college kids are handling this all pretty well. But it could be a long summer.
Beware the return of the mullet
I have a couple of tips for DIY haircutting. I did it on a whim, just grabbed a scissors and started hacking.
Tip 1: Do not just grab a scissors and start hacking.
Tip 2: Trimming your hair is like adding salt to food. You can’t really undo it, so start small.
Tip 3: The bangs and the sides are not that hard to trim decently well. The back is impossible to do alone. But who really cares? You can’t see it anyway. I’m predicting the look for summer will be the Carol Brady shag because we’ll all be cutting just the parts of our hair we can see.
Anti-social media
Among the other things that grate on me in this pandemic: People who post challenging math problems on social media. Am I not having enough of an existential crisis that you really need to stir up my old anxieties about being a poor math student?
Then there are the people who post “motivational” suggestions about how to make the most of the pandemic. “Use this time to learn a new language, play a new instrument or plant an herb garden.”
Sure. If you have that in you, Godspeed. More power to you.
Here’s my addendum: Or, if you are just getting through every day and getting up again tomorrow and being decent to the people around you, that’s pretty good, too. Let’s put that in the win column.
If you remembered to water the plants and didn’t totally freak out because the printer wouldn’t print out what you wanted, when the only damn thing you’ve ever asked of the printer is to print, well, then, you are doing just fine.
I can tell you right now I will not come out of this speaking Dutch or playing the banjo. But I’m pretty sure I can get through it, and so can you, and that’s enough.