Dubuque County’s local FEMA board recently awarded more than $76,000 to nonprofit organizations offering food-related services.
The funds come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, according to a press release.
The nonprofit organizations that received funding were:
- Dubuque Food Pantry, $11,000.
- Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, $30,000.
- Riverview Center, $6,000.
- First Congregational Church, $5,000.
- Dubuque Dream Center, $2,500.
- Salvation Army, $17,161.
- Lord of Life Church, $3,600.
- United Way Administrative, $1,535.