PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Crawford County Public Health Department has organized a community COVID-19 testing event.
Free testing will occur from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Prairie du Chien High School, 800 E. Crawford St.
The event is open to county residents and those in surrounding communities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or those who are asymptomatic but should get tested at the recommendation of public health officials.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can be mild and include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle aches or pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue and runny nose.
Wisconsin National Guard members are prepared to administer up to 450 tests. If additional tests are needed, a second date will be scheduled.
Testing will be administered using nasal swabs, and county public health staff will follow up with results three to five days following the event.
For more information, call 608-326-0229.