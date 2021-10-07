The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Five additional COVID-19- related deaths were reported in the TH coverage area from Saturday to Wednesday — two in Dubuque County and one each in Grant County, Wis.; Jackson County, Iowa; and Lafayette County, Wis.
- Another 249 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Sept. 29 to Wednesday. Elsewhere in Iowa, Jones County had 93 more cases during that time; Delaware County, 58; Jackson County, 55; and Clayton County, 35.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had 159 new cases since Saturday. Crawford County had 42 new cases; Lafayette County, 36; and Iowa County, 31. Another 13 cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties.
- As of Wednesday, 163,809 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 67.4% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- Area pharmacies including Hartig Drug, Hy-Vee and MercyOne are offering Pfizer booster shots to those eligible. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- New county-level hospitalization data for Iowa will be released today and included in Sunday’s update.
- As of Wednesday, 461,352 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 9,860 from a week earlier. Ninety-one more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,654. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 39 active cases among students, an increase of 22 since Saturday, and five among staff, an increase of one. Holy Family Catholic Schools reports 17 cases systemwide, an increase of nine, and no staff cases. Western Dubuque Community School District reported nine cases among students, a decrease of two, and three among staff, unchanged since Saturday.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,713,908 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 64% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 12,444 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Saturday and Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 742,823. The state’s related deaths increased by 94 to 8,073.
- As of Wednesday 3,309,869 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 66.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 13,129 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,643,993. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 136 to 25,153.
- As of Wednesday, 6,820,298 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 62.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.